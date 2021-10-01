Citigroup Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,240 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,323,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,517,000 after purchasing an additional 172,538 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,905,000 after purchasing an additional 288,761 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRT opened at $20.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.11, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. Analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

IRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

