Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $245,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PFSI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Shares of PFSI opened at $61.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average is $62.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $742.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.19 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.