Citigroup Inc. Sells 54,020 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,020 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.25% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 26,585 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after buying an additional 218,673 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $40,981.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,455.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $319,884.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,963 shares of company stock worth $837,220 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $17.14 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $953.64 million, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

