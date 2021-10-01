Citigroup Lowers Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) to Underperform

Citigroup downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Shares of INN opened at $9.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $256,445.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth $107,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

