Citigroup Lowers Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) to Underperform

Citigroup downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.10.
Shares of INN opened at $9.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61.
In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $256,445.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth $107,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
