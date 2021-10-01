Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civeo Corporation is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Civeo from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $22.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Civeo has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $321.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 3.88.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Civeo will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Civeo news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $108,228.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $129,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,347 shares of company stock worth $990,797. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Civeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Civeo by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Civeo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Civeo by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Civeo by 46,109.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

