Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 103,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,860,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,789 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 6.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 291,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 5.0% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 16.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,647,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $44.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

