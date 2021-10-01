Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,606,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,973 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after buying an additional 525,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,218.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 275,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after acquiring an additional 267,528 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.44. 2,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,061. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.37. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $153.05 and a 1-year high of $229.96.

