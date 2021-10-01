ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Down 78.1% in September

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the August 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 264,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

