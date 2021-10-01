ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Down 78.1% in September

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the August 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%.
About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.
