Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of ARKF opened at $49.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.73. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

