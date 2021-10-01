Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.78.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $146.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.43 and a 200-day moving average of $159.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.05 and a 52-week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

