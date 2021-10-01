Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN opened at $293.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

