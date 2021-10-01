Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average is $54.81. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 582.86%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

