Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 523 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.58.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $182.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.55. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $158.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

