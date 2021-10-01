Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives $21.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ CLNN opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 15.08 and a quick ratio of 15.07. Clene has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.02.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Clene by 110.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

