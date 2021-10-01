Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.04. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $53.10.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

