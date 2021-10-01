Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $2,288,600.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.43, for a total transaction of $2,288,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NET opened at $112.65 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.43 and a 200 day moving average of $98.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.33 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

