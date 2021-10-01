CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 331.7% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CLST stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,543. CLST has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21.

About CLST

CLST Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of electronic parts and equipment. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

