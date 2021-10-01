CNA Financial Corp Acquires 630 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Everbridge by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,890,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,138,000 after purchasing an additional 124,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,254,000 after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Everbridge by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,665,000 after buying an additional 20,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Everbridge by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after buying an additional 299,447 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 29.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 252,568 shares during the period.

Get Everbridge alerts:

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $151.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -52.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.95. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $196,862.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $197,049.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,093.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,057 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,780. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.90.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.