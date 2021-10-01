CNA Financial Corp Buys 2,740 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Certara were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Certara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Certara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Certara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $188,568,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 620,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $18,495,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,688,418 shares of company stock valued at $619,862,597. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.44. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

