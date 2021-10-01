CNA Financial Corp Has $607,000 Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Jamf were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Jamf in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jamf in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,805,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Jamf by 98.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jamf by 1,765.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 243,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Jamf by 44.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JAMF opened at $38.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

In other news, CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $244,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $152,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 281,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,019,405 shares of company stock valued at $302,382,215 in the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

