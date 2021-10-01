CNA Financial Corp Increases Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Fisker were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSR. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Fisker by 1,197.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker during the second quarter worth $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fisker during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fisker by 134.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fisker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

FSR stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

