CNA Financial Corp Purchases 1,060 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,429,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,553,000 after acquiring an additional 228,714 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 53,339 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $31.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.65. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,049,751 in the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

