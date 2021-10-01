CNA Financial Corp Sells 4,630 Shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

CNA Financial Corp lowered its position in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Trean Insurance Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 41.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 56,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 69,074 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIG stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $529.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.17 million. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 35.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. William Blair cut Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

