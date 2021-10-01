CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.05. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $46.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 75,907 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in CNB Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 179,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in CNB Financial by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

