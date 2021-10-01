Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

CDAK opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. Codiak BioSciences has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.06.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sriram Sathyanarayanan sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $27,963.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $82,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Codiak BioSciences by 188.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codiak BioSciences (CDAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.