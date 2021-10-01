Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $93.16

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.16 and traded as low as $89.13. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $89.13, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CGEAF shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Desjardins lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.78.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.