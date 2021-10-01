Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Director Sells $1,808,709.00 in Stock

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Director James Healy sold 100,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $1,808,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Healy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, James Healy sold 286,076 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $4,611,545.12.

Shares of CHRS opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.65 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHRS. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

