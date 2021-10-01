Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Receives $49.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.33 per share, with a total value of $2,895,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,045,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,424,162.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,222 shares of company stock worth $13,506,058. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Colfax by 8.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after buying an additional 23,101 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 26.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 58.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 5.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.09. The stock had a trading volume of 55,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Colfax will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

