Collective Trading Down 15% This Week (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. Collective has a market capitalization of $190,505.02 and $781.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collective coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Collective has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00054851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00117928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.72 or 0.00182116 BTC.

Collective Profile

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

