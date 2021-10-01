Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the August 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CLPBY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.65. 49,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 1,144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coloplast A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,144.00.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.