Color Platform (CLR) Price Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $299,423.86 and approximately $495.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Color Platform has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,785.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $541.79 or 0.01133802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.49 or 0.00450964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.00289051 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00048454 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003392 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

