Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,898 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 28.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 144.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 21,513 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 313.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 34,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $37.99 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.35 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

COLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

