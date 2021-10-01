Commerce Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $69.68 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

