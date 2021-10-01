Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 56,983 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,983 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,676 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 248.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,397 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after purchasing an additional 858,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 110.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,293,000 after purchasing an additional 626,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 164.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 502,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,873,000 after purchasing an additional 312,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jian Cheng sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,200 shares of company stock worth $16,653,380 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $39.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.69 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eXp World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

