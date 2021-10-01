Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,061 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Camden National during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Camden National by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Camden National by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAC shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens started coverage on Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National Co. has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average of $46.87.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.02 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 35.92%. Equities analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

