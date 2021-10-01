Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 10,992 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 130,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 87,810 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 353,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after buying an additional 18,299 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $853,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 400,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after buying an additional 164,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $782,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

