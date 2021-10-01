Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,938 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $119.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.95. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $83.73 and a 52 week high of $136.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.