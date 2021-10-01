Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $83.73 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.03.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

