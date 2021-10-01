Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $22.14 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

