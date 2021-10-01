Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,390 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $5,502,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $30,622,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 616,720 shares of company stock valued at $51,381,376.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.18. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

