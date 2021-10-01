Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,740 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Nutrien by 31.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,148,000 after buying an additional 2,336,902 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Nutrien by 34.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,512,000 after buying an additional 1,872,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 368.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,349,000 after buying an additional 1,552,347 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 320.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,824,000 after buying an additional 1,510,297 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NTR opened at $64.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $66.47.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

