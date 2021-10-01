Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $784,588,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 407,079 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,301,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $216,109,000 after purchasing an additional 113,979 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $116,385,000 after purchasing an additional 90,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $94.67 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.93.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.84.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

