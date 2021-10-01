Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after buying an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,182,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 17.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 455,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 581,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,722,709 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

