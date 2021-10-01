Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 839 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,823 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.45 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

