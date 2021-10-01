Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.13 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $82.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $58.77 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

