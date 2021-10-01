Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRU opened at $105.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.99 and its 200 day moving average is $101.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

