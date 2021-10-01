Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after buying an additional 711,248 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,465,000 after buying an additional 219,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,115,000 after buying an additional 44,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 404,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,764,000 after buying an additional 37,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $265.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.83, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 279,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,311,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEDG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.13.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

