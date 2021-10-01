Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.83.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $196.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.93 and its 200 day moving average is $190.92. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $206.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

