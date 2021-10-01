Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFRUY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 527,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,461. The company has a market capitalization of $107.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Compagnie Financière Richemont’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.