Comparing Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) & Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) and Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Humacyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences N/A -48.48% -41.01% Humacyte N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Solid Biosciences and Humacyte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences 0 2 4 0 2.67 Humacyte 0 0 3 0 3.00

Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 325.38%. Humacyte has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 49.30%. Given Solid Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Humacyte.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Humacyte’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$88.29 million ($1.66) -1.44 Humacyte N/A N/A $1.42 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.7% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Humacyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Humacyte

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.